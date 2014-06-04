LF Nelson Cruz returned to Texas for the first time since leaving the team through free agency in the offseason and hit his league-leading 21st home run, a three-run shot in Baltimore’s decisive six-run eighth inning that drove in his league-best 53rd, 54th and 55th RBIs. All with cramps nagging him throughout the Orioles’ 8-3 victory over the Rangers. “I was cramping since the fourth inning,” said Cruz. “It was bad. I was hoping to get something going.”

RF Nick Markakis entered a .148 hitter in seven games against Texas, but he increased a current hitting streak to eight games after going 3-for-5, his 22nd multi-hit game of the season, in an 8-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. He’s hitting .382 with four walks four doubles and six runs during the streak.

CF Adam Jones was a tough out for Texas in Baltimore’s 8-3 victory on Tuesday. The Orioles’ center fielder was 4-for-5 with a home run that accounted for his 31st RBI this season and two runs scored and improved his average to .294.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-6, 4.39 ERA) took a no-decision in his 12th start of the season -- and seventh on the road -- an 8-3 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday. He gave up one run on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

1B Chris Davis went 1-for-4 in Baltimore’s 8-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday to improve his average against his former team to .166 with 14 strikeouts -- including one on Tuesday -- in 30 at-bats over eight games against the Rangers.