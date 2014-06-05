LHP Zach Britton gave up two hits in the 9th inning on Wednesday night but registered his fifth save in six attempts. He has allowed three earned runs in 30 2/3 innings this season.

RHP Dylan Bundy , the Orioles No. 1 ranked prospect, is scheduled to pitch in his first minor league game of the season June 15 for short-season Class-A Aberdeen. Bundy underwent Tommy John surgery last June.

RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-3 on Wednesday extending his current hitting streak to nine games. He has had five multiple hit games over that span, upping his average to .308 on the season.

RHP Tommy Hunter (currently on the 15-day disabled list due to a left groin strain) completed a pitcher’s fielding practice session in pregame on Wednesday. If all goes well, Hunter could throw from the mound as early as Thursday.

RHP Bud Norris (right forearm contusion) left Wednesday’s game with the injury and is listed as day-to-day. He got the win despite allowing five runs in five innings against Texas.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez underwent an MRI on Wednesday for a possible oblique strain suffered during a workout session. Gonzalez was scratched from Thursday’s start. Test results were encouraging, leaving open the door for a possible weekend start.