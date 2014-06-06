FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2014

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brad Brach gave the Orioles a chance to come back by pitching 3 1/3 innings and shutting out the Rangers on three hits. RHP Ryan Webb followed with another 1 2/3 shutout innings. But the Orioles ultimately had to use too many arms after starter Chris Tillman left in the second.

DH Nelson Cruz went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Cruz is leading the majors in home runs (21) and RBIs (55), but there was some irony in his fruitless night on Thursday. The Orioles signed Cruz away from the Rangers and lost their first-round pick in the first-year player draft as a result.

CF Adam Jones tried to single-handedly get the Orioles back in the game for the second time in the top of the eighth. Jones hit a solo home run, but the rest of the Baltimore offense didn’t follow him this time. Jones finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs on a double and the homer.

RHP Chris Tillman lasted just one inning as he faced 11 batters and gave up five runs on six hits. Texas SS Elvis Andrus singled to left to drive in the Rangers’ fifth run and chased Tillman from the game. It’s the second time in four outings that Tillman has lasted just an inning. He left after one in the Orioles’ 9-8 loss at Pittsburgh on May 21.

