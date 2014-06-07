3B Manny Machado hit a solo homer in the fifth to give the Orioles a 3-2 lead. He also got mad when he thought Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson tagged him too hard, confronting him and leading to a brief situation where both benches cleared. But everything settled down quickly. “It is what it is, ”Machado said. “It’s baseball, it’s part of the game. Now I‘m going to put it in the past and play another game tomorrow.”

LHP Wei-Yin Chen got his point across to Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson in the sixth inning Friday night. Donaldson upset Orioles 3B Manny Machado with a hard tag that ended the third inning, and both benches emptied briefly. But when Donaldson batted next, Chen buzzed him with one pitch near his chin before hitting him a few pitches later.

RHP Kevin Gausman will be brought up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Saturday’s game against Oakland since RHP Miguel Gonzalez now is out. “I hope that Kevin makes it real hard on us, wanting to keep him around,” manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA this season.

LHP Tim Berry got recalled from Double-A Bowie. Berry’s likely an emergency for this game and is probably headed back tomorrow when RHP Kevin Gausman comes up.

LHP Johan Santana tore his left Achilles tendon on Friday and is done for the year, the club confirmed. Santana got hurt going after a ball that hit him and bounced away. Tests later confirmed the diagnosis.

SS J.J. Hardy’s recent fielding problems continued Friday. He made an error in the 11th inning that set up Oakland’s winning run, booting a grounder from Alberto Callaspo. Hardy’s now made four errors in the last two games. “I was looking to throw the ball to third. Took my eye off the ball. I just can’t do that,” Hardy said.

RHP Tommy Hunter appears ready to come off the disabled list on Sunday and re-join the team’s bullpen. Hunter went on the disabled list May 22 with a groin strain.

RHP Evan Meek’s contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Meek came on in the 11th Friday night and gave up the winning run in a 4-3 loss.