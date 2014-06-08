RHP Kevin Gausman, 23, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to face the A’s on Saturday night in place of Miguel Gonzalez. He gave up a run on four hits over seven innings while striking out six to pick up the win in Baltimore’s 6-3 victory. After allowing two hits to open the sixth, he retired three straight, including strikeouts of Josh Donaldson and Brandon Moss. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said, “He got in a couple situations and went and got another level, which was good to see. You never know what a 23-year-old guy is going to do in that situation. ... But he responded well to a need we had.”

LHP Tim Berry was sent back down to Double-A Bowie to make room for Saturday’s starter, RHP Kevin Gausman, one day after being called up as an emergency arm.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-6, 4.39 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season Sunday. Jimenez has gone 0-4 with a 5.75 ERA in five starts at home in 2014. Last time out he got a no-decision after allowing a run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings at Texas. For his career, Jimenez has gone 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in four starts against the A‘s. In his most recent game against Oakland on Aug. 17, 2013, he earned the win, allowing an unearned run and one hit in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Tommy Hunter (groin strain) was slated to make a rehab appearance Saturday night with Class A Delmarva, and he could come off the disabled list on Sunday. Hunter went on the DL May 22 with a groin strain.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right oblique strain) will throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday and then likely a rehab start later in the week. He was placed on the 15-day DL Friday and said he was on board with the decision. “It gives me more time to recover and be 100 percent for the next time I go out there,” Gonzalez said. “We don’t want to rush. Obliques, you’ve got to take care of it and make sure it’s 100 percent.”