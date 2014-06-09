3B Manny Machado got ejected in the eighth inning of Sunday’s loss. He felt Oakland LHP Fernando Abad threw too close on one pitch and then lost control of his bat, which flew toward third base. Both benches emptied, and both players were tossed. Machado also got upset Friday night when he felt Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson tagged him too hard, and both benches emptied there also. “I think if you look at it realistically, you had two competitive people the first day that both were probably a little right and both of them a little wrong,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “I always try to let the players handle those things instead of getting involved with them.”

RHP Kevin Gausman’s next start is going to be with the big club, manager Buck Showalter confirmed Sunday. It could come Thursday against the Blue Jays in Baltimore. Gausman was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to face the A’s on Saturday night in place of injured RHP Miguel Gonzalez. He gave up a run on four hits over seven innings while striking out six to pick up the win in Baltimore’s 6-3 victory.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez gave up just two hits Sunday, but they brought in six runs for Oakland in his 2 1/3 innings. LF Brandon Moss hit a grand slam in the third after DH John Jaso nearly did the same thing three batters before and ended up with a two-run double. “I lost everything,” Jimenez said. “The fastball was moving too much. It was hard to throw for a strike, and the breaking ball, I couldn’t throw it for a strike.”

RHP Tommy Hunter was activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game. He had been out since May 21 due to a groin issues, but he threw well in a rehab assignment Saturday night and was ready to roll.

RHP Evan Meek was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk to clear a spot on the Orioles’ roster for RHP Tommy Hunter, who was activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game. Meek is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in 13 appearances this season.