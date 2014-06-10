RHP Josh Stinson was recalled before Monday’s series opener with the Red Sox. The Orioles had no one to fill in as their long man in the bullpen, and Stinson came up from Triple-A Norfolk while RHP Brad Brach, who pitched in long relief Sunday, was sent back to Norfolk.

3B Manny Machado and the Orioles were waiting to see if he’d receive any kind of suspension for what happened in Sunday’s game against the A‘s, where he appeared to sling a bat after swinging and missing. Machado also hit A’s C Derek Norris twice on follow-throughs of swings, and Oakland felt he didn’t show enough remorse in those situations. But Machado apologized after Monday’s game. “At that point, I let my emotions take over. In this situation, I think you’ve got to control a little better,” he said.

RF Nick Markakis stretched his hitting streak to 13 games with his first-inning single. But his bigger hit came in the fifth, when he lined a two-run homer to right that gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead.

CF Adam Jones got hits on his first three at-bats and finished 3-for-4. His first-inning homer gave the Orioles the lead for good, and it was another blast to right-center. “Just trying to use the whole field,” he said. “If it’s in, try to pull it. If it’s away, try to stay on it.”