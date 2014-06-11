3B Manny Machado was suspended five games Tuesday for throwing his bat against Oakland, which ignited a benches-clearing confrontation. It was the second time in the three-game series with the A’s that Machado was involved in a bench-clearing incident. In the series opener, Machado took exception to a tag by A’s 3B Josh Donaldson and the two had to be separated. Machado was also criticized for hitting Oakland C Derek Norris with his back swing without apologizing.

RHP Dylan Bundy, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, is scheduled to make his first rehab start for Class A Aberdeen on Sunday. Bundy, who was the fourth overall pick by the Orioles in the 2011 draft, could return to the major league club after the All-Star break if he doesn’t experience any setbacks.

C Matt Wieters will continue to throw to test his sore elbow until he sees specialist Dr. James

OF Nolan Reimold, who is recovering from surgical spine fusion surgery, started in left field for the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate Bowie on Tuesday. Reimold went 1-for-3 and did not report any setbacks. He has played in just 56 games over the past two seasons.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right oblique strain) did not experience any extra discomfort after some light tossing Tuesday. Gonzalez could make a rehab start later in the week if he continues to progress.