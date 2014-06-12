2B Jonathan Schoop and SS J.J. Hardy combined to turn 4-6-3 double plays in three consecutive innings Wednesday, and each ended an inning. They did it in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen turned in his best effort of the season in Wednesday’s 6-0 victory over the Red Sox. He retired the first 11 batters, scattered four hits in seven innings and struck out seven without a walk while improving to 7-2 this season. “There is not much difference between this outing and the previous outings, but I think if I had to say one, it’s my command,” Chen said. “My command on my breaking balls. I was able to locate them in the strike zone or out of the strike zone. That’s the main difference.”

RF Nick Markakis threw out Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia, who was trying to stretch a single into a double in the fourth inning. Markakis leads the Orioles with four assists this season.

1B Chris Davis hit his 10th home run of the season in Wednesday’s series finale with Boston. Davis lined a two-run homer to right in the first inning that gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead. “Came out here early today and worked on a few things that had really been helpful for me in the past and was able to swing the bat the way I wanted to tonight,” Davis said.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Bowie. He allowed four hits and a walk, and he struck out five. Gonzalez went on the disabled list retroactive to May 31 due to a right oblique strain.