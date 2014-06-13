RHP Kevin Gausman made his second straight strong start with the Orioles. After beating the A’s last Saturday, he gave up just one run on five hits in six innings against the Jays on Thursday and earned his second straight win. “Good again. He didn’t quite have the command that he had the last time out, but that’s pretty hard to duplicate,” manager Buck Showalter said.

DH Delmon Young hit his second homer of the year in Thursday’s game. His first-inning two-run shot was his first homer since April 8 and gave the Orioles the lead for good.

RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-4 and now has 1,453 hits, moving past Brian Roberts (1,452) for seventh place on the team’s all-time hit list. “You look at all the guys ahead of me it’s pretty cool to be a part of, definitely. But I don’t look too much into it right now especially where we are at this point in the season. I‘m just looking to do my job and if stuff like that happens, it happens,” Markakis said.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez’s situation remains up in the air. The Orioles could pull him off the 15-day disabled list as early as Sunday or let him take another rehab start in the minors. Gausman’s good start Thursday clouds the picture even more, and the team will have to decide what to do in the coming days.