3B Manny Machado will not drop his appeal with a five game suspension for throwing his bat against Oakland on June 7. A hearing date could be announced next week. Baltimore knows the date when the appeal will be heard but has not revealed it publicly. However, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter is prepared if the third baseman has to miss some games. “It’s not like you can pick the date and take the suspension,” Showalter said. “Once they render a decision, it’s right away.”

RHP Eddie Gamboa, who converted into a knuckleballer last season, was suspended 50 games Friday for testing positive for exogenous testosterone, a substance banned by Major League Baseball. The suspension takes effect immediately. “It’s a violation of the policy set down by baseball,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Gamboa was 4-5 with a 4.06 ERA over 14 appearances for Triple-A Norfolk.

RHP Heath Bell signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees, who assigned him to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. In 590 career relief appearances with the Mets, Padres, Marlins, Diamondbacks and Rays, Bell is 38-32 with a 3.49 ERA. He was released by Baltimore on June 1. “This guy’s had success,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s pitched in high-leverage situations. See if he can help us.”

C Matt Wieters (right elbow strain) is expected to see specialist Dr. James Andrews on Monday to determine the next course of action. It’s possible he could need season-ending surgery. “That’s another one of those where I know a little bit more than I‘m going to talk about, but I don’t want to say something that’s not honest,” Showalter said. “He’s still got a chance. I think we’re all curious to see what Dr. Andrews is going to say.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right oblique strain) is schedule is eligible to come off the disabled list Sunday. He could make his next start Tuesday or Wednesday in Tampa Bay. Gonzalez, who has not pitched since May 30, is 3-4 with a 4.17 ERA over 10 starts and 11 appearances.