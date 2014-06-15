3B Manny Machado was moved up to second in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays and knuckle-baller R.A. Dickey. Machado batted seventh Friday and finished with three hits. Machado then went 2-for-4 back in his normal spot and is batting .241. He is still facing a five-game suspension for throwing his bat at June 7 against Oakland.

RHP Kevin Gausman earned another start, in the Orioles’ next series against Tampa Bay. Gausman has allowed only two runs in 13 innings since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on June 7. He is 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in three games this season. Gausman said he is prepared to embrace any role, whether it be in the rotation or out of the bullpen. I feel good about what I’ve done,” Gausman said. “I feel comfortable right now. Whatever happens is going to be for the club’s best interest.”

DH Delmon Young got his second start in three games against the Blue Jays. Young also started Friday and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. On Saturday, he went 1-for-4 with a run. He is batting .290. Orioles manager Buck Showalter could continue to see more playing time as the season goes on because of injuries or other changes to the roster.

LF Nick Markakis passed Brian Roberts for seventh place on the Orioles’ all-time hit list with 1,453. Markakis was drafted by the Orioles in 2003 and has been a mainstay in the outfield. ”It’s a testament to his loyalty,“ Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. ”Obviously, he’s been compensated well for it.