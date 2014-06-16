LHP Wei-Yin Chen (7-2, 3.76) makes his 14th start of the season Monday in Tampa Bay. He has a 4-1 record with a 4.70 ERA in six starts on the road. This will be his second start of the season against Tampa Bay. He faced the Rays on April 14 in Baltimore, and he pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed an earned run on five hits.

RHP Tommy Hunter endured another tough outing Sunday. He entered to start the eighth inning of a 3-1 ballgame and gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning against Toronto. His ERA climbed to 6.52. “He’s wanting to contribute so bad,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’re going to need Tommy to contribute like he did last year in this role because he was really good at it last year. If I know Tommy, he’ll make the adjustments and contribute.”

1B Chris Davis was given a planned day off Sunday against the Blue Jays. “We talked about it a day or so ago,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Gives us a nice weapon off the bench.” Davis, hitting .228 for the season, was in an 0-for-9 skid before hitting a two-run homer Saturday in the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He didn’t appear Sunday.

RHP Chris Tillman (5-4) allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings Sunday in the Orioles’ 5-2 loss to Toronto. He didn’t have any walks or strikeouts. It was just the sixth time in Orioles history that a starting pitcher worked seven or more innings without a walk or strikeout. He was lifted after throwing 92 pitches. “He pitched pretty well,” manager Buck Showalter said. “It took a lot of energy, but I thought he presented himself well and had given us everything he could give us at that point.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right oblique strain) is set to return from the 15-day disabled list, and manager Buck Showalter said Gonzalez would start Wednesday in the second game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He threw 4 1/3 innings for Double-A Bowie in a rehab appearance last Wednesday.