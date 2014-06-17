LHP Brian Matusz gave up his fourth home run of the season Monday. He has already surpassed his total of three from the 2013 season in half the amount of innings.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen threw 78 pitches through four innings Monday but settled down and finished with 106 pitches in 6 2/3 innings of work. “I missed my spot at times and that’s something I need to work on,” said Chen through an interpreter.

OF Delmon Young hit his first career pinch-hit home run Monday. It was the third career home run for Young against the club with which he broke into the major leagues.

CF Adam Jones hit his sixth home run of the month, a towering shot off Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi that went 406 feet. ”I would assume it went pretty far. I didn’t turn around to look at it because I knew it was gone,“ said Odorizzi about the blast.”

C Matt Wieters will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday. The procedure will be performed by orthopedist James Andrews. Recovery time for the surgery ranges from nine months to a full year, meaning Wieters could return to the lineup as soon as opening day in 2015.