RHP Josh Stinson was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who came off the disabled list. Stinson had no decisions and a 6.23 ERA in eight relief appearances for Baltimore this year.

RHP Dylan Bundy is scheduled to start for short-season Class A Aberdeen as he continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery. The Orioles’ top prospect is expected to make one more start for the IronBirds before making his next progression, which could have him back on the big-league roster by July.

DH Steve Pearce has hit four of his 12 homers against the Rays. Three have come this season, including a two-run shot on Tuesday, and all three have been hit at Tropicana Field. He is 16-for-48 with four homers and eight RBIs in 16 career games against Tampa Bay.

C Matt Wieters underwent ligament replacement surgery in his right elbow on Tuesday and is expected to miss upwards of nine months, the Orioles announced. Wieters, 28, ended the season with a .308 batting average and five homers in 26 games.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-4, 4.41 ERA) allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks -- one intentional -- and five strikeouts in his return to the rotation in a 7-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. Gonzalez had not started since being placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 6 with a right oblique strain. He had not allowed more than three earned runs in nine straight starts.