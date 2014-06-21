3B Michael Almanzar, a Rule 5 pick from the Boston Red Sox, began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and two throwing errors. Almanzar has been on the 60-day disabled list since the end of spring training with left patellar tendinitis.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez tied a career high by issuing six walks in 5 2/3 innings and would have won for the first time since May 8. Friday was the ninth time he issued six walks and first instance since May 22, 2012 against the Detroit Tigers while pitching for the Cleveland Indians.

C Matt Wieters began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta after having Tommy John surgery earlier this week. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Wieters could rejoin the team to rehab with them within the next month.

RHP Bud Norris did not face the Yankees last season after being acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline, but that changes Saturday afternoon. More importantly, Norris will be trying to win his fourth straight start. In his last three outings, Norris has allowed six runs and 16 hits over 19 2/3 innings. Norris also is 4-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 14 appearances against AL East opponents and his two most recent wins were June 9 against Boston, when he allowed three hits in eight innings of a 4-0 win over the Red Sox before following that up with one run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The longest winning streak for Norris has been four, which he did twice with the Astros, most recently from May 5-21, 2012.