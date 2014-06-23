RHP Josh Stinson, designated for assignment by the Orioles last week, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. Stinson had no decisions and a 6.23 ERA in eight relief appearances for Baltimore this year.

RHP Dylan Bundy was a popular topic during manager Buck Showalter’s pregame media session before Sunday’s game. Bundy made his second start for short-season Class A Aberdeen on Saturday and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out nine, and Showalter said that the reports on his command were good. Bundy will make a third start for Aberdeen on Friday on the one-year anniversary of his Tommy John surgery, and the team will decide what the next step is after that outing. “Everybody’s got a pretty definitive idea about the timeframe. I’ve seen the whole thing. I‘m not going to give it, and if it doesn’t fall into the pattern, all of a sudden it’s a setback,” Showalter said.

DH Steve Pearce continued his hot streak with two more hits while reaching safely in three of five plate appearances. Over 12 games since June 6, he is batting .429 (18-for-42) with two home runs, five doubles and seven RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman improved to 6-0 on the road and 19-4 in his last 34 road starts since the start of 2012. He allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings against the Yankees. It marked the 10th time in the last 13 games a Baltimore starter turned in a quality start.

RHP Bud Norris was optimistic about making his next start after leaving Saturday’s game with a tight right groin. Manager Buck Showalter also was encouraged as he said Norris told him there wasn’t any discoloration. If Norris can make his next start, it would be in Friday’s doubleheader against the Rays, though Norris also might get pushed back to Saturday against Tampa Bay.