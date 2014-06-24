OF Francisco Peguero was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. Peguero was on the DL all season, originally due to right wrist tendinitis, then due to a hamstring injury. He hit .307 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 32 games for Norfolk over two rehab stints.

C Caleb Joseph homered in a second straight game for the first time in his career. He hit a solo shot in the eighth inning Monday after doing the same thing Sunday in New York. The home run Monday also was part of the first three-hit game of Joseph’s career. He finished the night 3-for-3. “I‘m feeling confident each and every day that my approach and what I‘m working on is going to produce,” Joseph said.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen gave up three runs on six hits Monday night in a no-decision against the White Sox. Chen held a 2-0 lead early but seemed to weaken in the sixth inning as Chicago got two runs on three hits to take the lead.

LHP Randy Wolf, who chose free agency after being designated for assignment by the Marlins last week, signed a minor league deal with the Orioles on Sunday. Wolf, 37, made a comeback from a second Tommy John surgery, going 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in six games (four starts) for Miami.

CF Adam Jones hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Monday’s game against the White Sox. Jones is hitting for power lately, as he has five homers in his past nine games.

1B Chris Davis was held out of the starting lineup Monday. Davis was hitting just .150 in his last 10 games, and manager Buck Showalter loaded his lineup with right-handed hitters against LHP Chris Sale. However, Davis came through later with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the ninth against RHP Ronald Belisario to give Baltimore a 6-4 win. “Any time you’re able to deliver and come through for your team, it’s big,” Davis said.

RHP Bud Norris is on to make his next start Friday or Saturday, according to manager Buck Showalter. Norris left Saturday’s win over the Yankees after five innings due to right groin tightness.