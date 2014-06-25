FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 26, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Caleb Joseph didn’t have as much fun as in Monday’s game. He went 3-for-3 there, but in this contest made the first error of his major league career, had a passed ball and missed on a tag at the plate that gave Chicago an insurance run late in the game.

LHP T.J. McFarland pitched well again in relief, throwing two shutout innings after coming on for Gonzalez in the sixth. He’s been pitching better lately and giving manager Buck Showalter more options in middle and long relief. “He presents a lot of challenges for hitters,” Showalter said.

LHP Daniel Schlereth was reacquired from Pittsburgh on Tuesday for cash considerations, according to MLB.com. Schlereth was assigned to the Toledo Mud Hens. Schlereth was with Detroit two years ago.

LF Steve Pearce continued his recent hot streak. He went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and stretched his hitting streak to seven games. Pearce now has three homers and eight RBIs during this run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.