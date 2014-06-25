C Caleb Joseph didn’t have as much fun as in Monday’s game. He went 3-for-3 there, but in this contest made the first error of his major league career, had a passed ball and missed on a tag at the plate that gave Chicago an insurance run late in the game.

LHP T.J. McFarland pitched well again in relief, throwing two shutout innings after coming on for Gonzalez in the sixth. He’s been pitching better lately and giving manager Buck Showalter more options in middle and long relief. “He presents a lot of challenges for hitters,” Showalter said.

LHP Daniel Schlereth was reacquired from Pittsburgh on Tuesday for cash considerations, according to MLB.com. Schlereth was assigned to the Toledo Mud Hens. Schlereth was with Detroit two years ago.

LF Steve Pearce continued his recent hot streak. He went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and stretched his hitting streak to seven games. Pearce now has three homers and eight RBIs during this run.