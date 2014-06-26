3B Manny Machado met with a Major League Baseball official at Orioles Park on Wednesday to appeal his five-game suspension for throwing his bat June 8 against Oakland. Machado is hoping to get the suspension reduced to two games. “We got it done,” Machado said of the appeal. “Now, we’ll sit back and wait to see what’s gonna happen. Hopefully, we can get something after the doubleheader. I don’t know how it works. I think it takes a couple days.”

RHP Hunter Harvey, one of Baltimore’s top prospects, was picked to represent the Orioles in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Futures Game. Harvey was team’s the 22nd overall pick in last year’s first-year player draft and is 4-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 13 starts for Class A Delmarva. OF Dariel Alvarez was also picked to play in the game. The versatile native of Cuba is batting .308 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs in 73 games for Double-A Bowie. The Futures Game will take place July 13 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

DH Nelson Cruz tied Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion for the major league lead with 24 home runs after hitting a grand slam against the White Sox on Wednesday. He also earned the distinction of becoming the first player in the Orioles’ 60-year history to hit a grand slam and ground into two double plays in the same game. “It feels good,” Cruz said of the slam. “I had the chance to do some damage in a couple of at-bats before then, but I grounded into a double play twice. It feels good to get that home run to tie the game.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s struggles at home continued as he remained winless with a 6.28 ERA in eight starts at Camden Yards this season. He allowed four runs on eight hits, with six strikeouts and two walks, over 6 1/3 innings Wednesday in the team’s 5-4 victory over the White Sox. Jimenez has not gotten much run support as the Orioles have scored just five runs over his past seven starts. “He was good,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Ubaldo was pretty good.”

RHP Chris Tillman will start the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay, manager Buck Showalter announced. Because the Orioles do not play Thursday, Tillman will be on his regular rest. He is 6-4 with a 4.45 ERA in 16 starts this season. Tillman has lost three of his past four starts and is looking for more consistency.

RHP Bud Norris, who continues to battle a groin injury, threw a bullpen session Wednesday before the game. There is no set time for Norris to make his next start. Manager Buck Showalter said the outlook could be clearer after Norris throws again Friday. “He may come in here on Friday, want to throw and feel good and Saturday or Sunday is an option,” Showalter said.