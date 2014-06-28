C Caleb Joseph did not start the second game Friday after he started back of the plate in the first game against Tampa Bay. He was hitless in three at bats in the first game as his average fell to .165 but he did throw out two runners.

RHP Kevin Gausman made the start in the first game Friday. The right-hander from Colorado was saddled with the loss as he gave up five runs in five innings. It was the sixth career start at Camden Yards and the loss ended his three-game overall winning streak. He was added to the roster as the 26th Man for the twin bill. “I just didn’t have my best stuff. You are not going to be your sharpest every time out,” he said.

OF Adam Jones has been on fire in June but he was hitless in four at bats in the first game Friday. In the second game he tied a career-high with four hits, including two doubles.

1B/DH Steve Pearce had a rare hitless game in the first contest Friday. Batting in the No. 2 hole, he was 0-for-3 as his average fell to .323.

RHP Chris Tillman made the start for the Orioles in the second game on Friday against Tampa Bay. He entered the game with a record of 6-4 and an ERA of 4.45 this season but was 0-4 with an ERA of 2.78 in home games. He won his first home game this season. “They squared up a lot of balls but we have eight great guys behind us so I have all the confidence in the world in them,” added Tillman, who improved to 7-4 and lowered his overall ERA to 4.18. “He always pitches well against us,” Tampa Bay second baseman Logan Forsythe (0-for-3) said of Tillman. “He works the top of the zone really well. We put a couple of barrels on the ball but he had a good outing. He kept his pitch count down. He was getting ahead early and when he was missing he was missing where he wanted to.”

RHP Evan Meek was called up from Triple-A Norfolk as RHP Bud Norris went on the disabled list with a right groin strain. He pitched two innings and gave up one hit and no runs in the first game of the day-night twinbill Friday.

C Nick Hundley started the second game after Caleb Joseph started at catcher the first game Friday. He hit a solo homer to lead off the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. “I was just looking for a pitch to drive,” he said.