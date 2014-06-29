3B Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Saturday. It was his second home run in the last six games. He’s still waiting for word on the appeal of his five-game suspension.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen struggled through the shortest outing of his career Saturday. He gave up three homers and five runs and lasted only 3 1/3 innings as the Rays handed the Orioles a 5-4 loss. Chen had won his last four decisions. “Those pitches were not well located so they were hit out (over) the fences. And I didn’t really do a good job commanding my pitches all day,” Chen said through his interpreter.

RF Nick Markakis ended an 0-for-8 skid with his sixth-inning homer off LHP Erik Bedard in the sixth inning on Saturday. Markakis needs two more hits to reach 100 this season and become the 10th Oriole to get that many hits in nine years.