RHP Josh Stinson was bumped back from his regular scheduled start for Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday night for an undisclosed injury. He was pushed back until Tuesday, but the Orioles still have not determined if he might need a trip to the DL.

3B Manny Machado was in starting lineup Sunday against the Rays after still not hearing back from Major League Baseball about when he serve his five-game suspension. Machado met with a league official Friday to try and have the suspension reduced to two games. Orioles manager Buck Showalter guessed the club would hear something from the league office Monday, Machado was suspended and fined for throwing his bat June 8 against Oakland. He is batting .239 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs on the season. Baltimore has already prepared for Machado’s abbreviated absence. “The timing is never good, especially with some of the pending things because you’d like to do some things with an infielder,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But where we are with the bullpen is going to make that hard to do. I haven’t talked to (General Manager Dan Duquette) yet. I know we won’t err on the side of not having somebody here.”

LHP T.J. McFarland has a .057 ERA over the past month. That is the second lowest ERA among relievers in the American League with at least 10 innings pitched. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter confirmed McFarland is being considered for a spot-start Tuesday against the Rangers.

INF Alexi Casilla will have surgery July 1 to remove broken hamate bone in his right hand. He was batting .285 with seven doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs and eight steals in 41 games for Triple-A Nolrfolk this season. The club has not set a timetable for his return.

1B Chris Davis has continued to struggle. After leading the majors with 53 home runs last season, Davis has 13 so far this season. He also has just 10 hits in his past 72 at-bats. In the series finale against Tampa Bay, Davis went 0-for-3 and is now batting just .212.

RHP Bud Norris can come off the disabled July 7 with a right groin strain. However, the Orioles are waiting for him to throw a bullpen session over the next day or two before officially naming him the starter that night against the Nationals.