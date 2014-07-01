3B Manny Machado’s five-game suspension for the bat-throwing incident against Oakland earlier this month was upheld by Major League Baseball Monday, and he’s out of the lineup until Saturday. Machado appealed the suspension last week but no time was taken off.

3B Michael Almanzar, a Rule 5 pick from the Boston Red Sox, was activated from the 60-day disabled list and designated for assignment. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man rsoter for RHP Ramon Ramirez. Almanzar had been sidelined due to left patellar tendinitis. In nine minor league rehab games for three Orioles farm teams, he hit .156/.229/.334 with one homer and four RBIs.

RHP Ramon Ramirez was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and the club optioned RHP Evan Meek back to that team. He pitched one inning Monday and walked a batter and struck out two.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez turned in one of his best efforts this season in Monday’s 7-1 victory over the Rangers. The right-hander hadn’t won in his last nine starts but threw eight solid innings, giving up one run on four hits after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. “Everything was working,” Jimenez said. “My mechanics, in the last two games I’ve been able to feel comfortable on the mound, my mechanics are coming along.”

SS J.J. Hardy might be starting to awaken from his power slump. He hit his first homer of the season on June 21 and added his second in Monday’s win over Texas, blasting a solo shot in the second inning.

LF Steve Pearce hit a pair of two-run homers in Monday’s 7-1 victory. He finished the night 2-for-5 with four RBIs and now has nine homers and 25 RBIs already this season. “You get into a comfort zone and you start to feel good, so I‘m trying to ride it as long as possible,” Pearce said. “It’s just good to spark the team.”

RHP Evan Meek was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk when RHP Ramon Ramirez had his contract selected. Meek is 0-3 for the season with the Orioles after suffering a loss Sunday, when he allowed four runs on three hits in one inning.