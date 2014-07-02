FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 3, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Caleb Joseph hit a two-run homer Tuesday that gave the Orioles the lead for good. His blast in the second inning put Baltimore up, 4-2, and he’s now hit three homers in his last eight games.

LHP T.J. McFarland made his first start of the season -- and the second in his career -- on Tuesday and gave the Orioles five good innings. He gave up two runs on seven hits and got the win in Baltimore’s 8-3 victory over the Rangers. “I threw a lot of strikes and basically just let the defense help me out,” he said. “I got a lot of ground balls, a lot of double plays and I can’t stress it enough that the defense really helped me out.”

DH Nelson Cruz gave himself a birthday present Tuesday. He celebrated turning 34 with a solo homer against his old team in the first inning and now has 26 homers and 67 RBIs this season. “A homer and a victory, that was a nice day,” he said with a smile. “I like to celebrate with homers.”

LF Steve Pearce hit a first-inning homer for the second straight game. On Monday, he hit a two-run shot and Pearce added a solo homer in Tuesday’s game.

OF Nolan Reimold was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and then designated for assignment. He missed the entire season to this point while recovering from cervical spine fusion surgery.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.