C Caleb Joseph hit a two-run homer Tuesday that gave the Orioles the lead for good. His blast in the second inning put Baltimore up, 4-2, and he’s now hit three homers in his last eight games.

LHP T.J. McFarland made his first start of the season -- and the second in his career -- on Tuesday and gave the Orioles five good innings. He gave up two runs on seven hits and got the win in Baltimore’s 8-3 victory over the Rangers. “I threw a lot of strikes and basically just let the defense help me out,” he said. “I got a lot of ground balls, a lot of double plays and I can’t stress it enough that the defense really helped me out.”

DH Nelson Cruz gave himself a birthday present Tuesday. He celebrated turning 34 with a solo homer against his old team in the first inning and now has 26 homers and 67 RBIs this season. “A homer and a victory, that was a nice day,” he said with a smile. “I like to celebrate with homers.”

LF Steve Pearce hit a first-inning homer for the second straight game. On Monday, he hit a two-run shot and Pearce added a solo homer in Tuesday’s game.

OF Nolan Reimold was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and then designated for assignment. He missed the entire season to this point while recovering from cervical spine fusion surgery.