LHP Zach Britton pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Thursday for his 11th save. Britton has not given up a run in his last 20 relief appearances at Camden Yards, striking out 23 during that span of 28 1/3 innings. Britton is 11-for-12 in save opportunities since becoming Baltimore’s full-time closer.

RHP Kevin Gausman pitched two innings for Short-Season Class-A Aberdeen on Wednesday, giving up one unearned run on one hit. Gausman, who is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts in the majors this season, may be recalled to start for the Orioles on Sunday against Boston.

RHP Chris Tillman gave up four runs in the first three innings on Thursday. Thirty-six of Tillman’s 52 runs allowed this season have been come in the opening three frames. He has also now given up nine runs in just 6 2-3 innings against Texas this season. “It wasn’t good,” Tillman said on Thursday. “I fell behind too many times and sometimes I’ve been missing some pitches and they’re able to put some swings on them because they’re ahead in the count.”

RHP Bud Norris (groin) will pitch in either a rehab game for a minor league affiliate or in a simulated game before being activated from the 15-day disabled list. Norris left his last start, June 21 against New York, after just five innings. Norris is 7-5 with a 3.62 ERA in 14 starts this season. “He won’t go just from a side day into starting, he knows that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s getting better.”