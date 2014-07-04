RHP Steve Johnson (right shoulder tendinitis) will pitch two innings Saturday with the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League team. Johnson was 0-0 with a 6.11 ERA in five games with Triple-A Norfolk before going on the DL.

RHP Wei-Yin Chen improved to 8-3 in Thursday’s 5-2 in over the Rangers. He gave up two runs on six hits over six innings, while striking out four and walking two. He retired the final four batters he faced. “He was okay,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Seems like a lot of his better outings are directly correlated to (getting) some depth on his breaking ball...The sweeping one has some depth to it, which gives him some other pitches to defend himself with. Real crisp last inning. That was good to see.”

OF Henry Urrutia (sports hernia) will begin a rehab assignment next week. Urrutia, who underwent surgery in May, was hit .220 with seven RBIs in 20 games at Triple-A Norfolk before going on the DL. “He’s very much in the picture, somebody we were counting on in Triple-A this year,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll hopefully get in that flow very quickly.”

LF Steve Pearce completed his demolition of the Rangers pitching staff with a career-high four hits as Baltimore defeated Texas 5-2 Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep. Pearce went 7-for-15 in the series with two doubles, three homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored. He walked twice and stole two bases.

RHP Bud Norris (groin) did pitchers’ fielding drills Thursday and will throw a bullpen session or simulated game Friday, according to manager Buck Showalter. Norris could be activated from the disabled and start as early as Monday at Washington.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will make his 14th start of the season Friday and eighth on the road, where he’s 2-3 with a 5.54 ERA. In five career appearances (three starts) against Boston, Gonzalez is 3-0 with a 3.13 ERA. In his only career start in Boston, he earned the win on Sept. 21, 2012, pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits.