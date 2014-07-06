3B Manny Machado returned to the lineup Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader against Boston after serving a five-game suspension stemming from incidents on June 6 and June 8 against the Oakland Athletics. He went 2-for-5 with a double and a run. Machado was suspended four games for a bat-throwing incident against the A’s and one game for an incident two days earlier when he took exception to a hard tag by Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson.

C Caleb Joseph had two hits and scored a run in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader. It was his third multi-hit effort of the season and his first since June 23.

RHP Kevin Gausman is making his return to the big leagues on Sunday when he gets the start against Boston. Gausman, who was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts for the Orioles this season before being optioned to the minors, pitched two innings for Class A Aberdeen on Wednesday, allowing one unearned run and one hit. He struck out one and walked one. Facing the Red Sox at Fenway Park may be a bit more of a challenge.

RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk between doubleheader games Saturday and served as the club’s 26th man on the active roster for the nightcap. Guilmet is 4-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 27 games for the Tides this season. He also has pitched 9 1/3 innings for the Orioles this year, allowing six earned runs with 11 strikeouts.

LF Nelson Cruz went 0-for-4 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader but rebounded with a career-high five hits, including his 27th home run, in the night game. Cruz tried to stretch his eighth-inning double into a triple that would have given him the cycle, but he was thrown out at third. “I know I tried one last year and I got thrown out at third, too,” Cruz said with a laugh. Cruz became the first visiting player to collect at least five hits at Fenway Park since teammate J.J. Hardy did it in a 17-inning game on May 6, 2012. That also was the last five-hit game by a Baltimore player.

CF Adam Jones singled in the first game and went 2-for-5 in the nightcap, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He is batting .469 (15-for-32) with two homers, three doubles and six RBIs during his run. Jones also had a 14-game hitting streak in May. He also continues to reach base against Boston, having recorded a hit in 13 of his last 15 games.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez allowed four runs on five hits and six walks over 3 2/3 innings, his second-shortest outing of the season. “I beat myself up by walking guys,” he said. “You never put yourself in a good position when you start walking guys.” Jimenez, who struck out four batters, had been 3-3 with a 2.53 ERA in 12 night starts this year, as opposed to 0-5 with a 10.55 ERA in five afternoon starts.

RHP Bud Norris, on the disabled list with a sore right groin, threw a two-inning simulated game between the doubleheader at Boston. Manager Buck Showalter said Norris felt good and is in line to start Tuesday or Wednesday against Washington.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez allowed two runs -- only one earned -- on seven hits over a season-high eight innings of a 3-2 loss to the Red Sox. He walked two and struck out six but left with the game tied 2-2 after throwing a season-high 113 pitches, one shy of his career high. Gonzalez was making just his fourth start since coming off the disabled list with a right oblique strain. “That’s the kind of Miggy that we’re going to need,” manager Buck Showalter said. “This is the defending world champions, and for Miguel to come into their ballpark and do what he did and give us a good chance to win, it’s hard to do.”