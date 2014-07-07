RHP Brad Brach picked up the victory Sunday, and it was well-deserved. After the Orioles blew a five-run lead and burned through most of their bullpen in the seventh inning, Brach gave them three scoreless innings of relief before they were able to beat the Red Sox in the 12th. “I pretty much knew I had to go out there and give, whether it was going to be three, four or five innings and just put up zeros,” said Brach, who has wins in four of his past seven appearances. “I wasn’t worried about who was going to be able to pitch, just more put up zeros and give us a chance to win.”

RHP Kevin Gausman was recalled from the minors to start Sunday, and he 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against Boston. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven. In six starts for Baltimore this year, Gausman is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA.

RHP Preston Guilmet, who served as Baltimore’s 26th man in Saturday’s doubleheader, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He did not pitch Saturday. Guilmet is 4-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 27 games for Norfolk this season. He also has pitched 9 1/3 innings for the Orioles this year, allowing six earned runs with 11 strikeouts.

DH Nelson Cruz was named as a starter for the American League in the All-Star Game, winning the fan balloting. Cruz has been one of the best offseason acquisitions after serving a 50-game suspension last year for his involvement in the Biogenesis drug scandal. After signing a one-year contract with the Orioles, he is tied with Chicago White Sox 1B Jose Abreu for the major league lead with 27 homers. “It’s always a blessing when you’re an All-Star,” said Cruz, who was picked for his third career All-Star Game. “I‘m happy where I am and I know that I made the right decision to be a part of this team.” Cruz beat out Red Sox DH David Ortiz for the All-Star nod.

RHP Ramon Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday. Ramirez appeared in one game this season, throwing a scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers on June 30.

CF Adam Jones considers himself an All-Star, one of the best outfielders in the league. Apparently, fans agree. Jones was selected in the fan balloting to be one of the AL’s starting outfielders for the All-Star Game on July 15 in Minnesota. Jones solidified his candidacy by batting .348 with nine homers and 20 RBI in June. “That’s how you want to play the game. If you think that you’re one of the top players in the game or represent yourself at a certain caliber, then you always want to play at that caliber,” said Jones, who will be making his fourth All-Star Game appearance. “It’s just the caliber I want to play in, and I think that’s the caliber of baseball that this organization holds me accountable for.”

C Matt Wieters was named to the AL All-Star team despite playing in only 26 games before undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. He still plans on attending the game, even though he will be unable to play. Wieters was selected in the fan balloting through the duration of the voting. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Kansas City C Salvador Perez. “Every Monday when (voting updates) came out, we’d check it out,” Wieters told MLB.com. “When you know what kind of fans the Orioles have, you can see how it can happen.”