3B Manny Machado was hitting .246 going into Monday’s game then broke out with a career-high five hits one day after he turned 22. Machado was one of three Birds to hit a homer in the 11th inning. “Manny had a big night,” said manager Buck Showalter. Now he is hitting .261.

RHP Kevin Gausman was sent to Triple-A Norfolk after he got the start on Sunday at Boston. He is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.51 in six starts for the Orioles this year.

LF Nelson Cruz, normally the DH for the Orioles, got the start in left on Monday as the Orioles played an interleague game in Washington. He had five hits on Sunday at Boston and entered Monday with 27 homers. He hit No. 28 against Stephen Strasburg in the fourth and ended up with three hits and is batting .294. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter did not hesitate to get his bat in the lineup in a National League park. “Nelson is used to playing the outfield,” said Washington manager Matt Williams.

RF Nick Markakis did something Monday that is hard to do -- he had three hits from the eighth inning on after going hitless in his first three at-bats as the leadoff hitter. He had a single in the eighth and 10th and then a double in the 11th as part of a six-run inning.

RHP Chris Tillman made the start on Monday at Nationals Park against Washington. He went seven innings and gave up just two runs, on a two-run homer by Anthony Rendon. He helped to save the Baltimore bullpen, which was involved in a doubleheader on Saturday and a 12-inning win on Sunday in Boston. The Orioles won, 8-2, with six runs in the 11th inning at Washington. “I felt good in the bullpen. It was more of a feel thing for me,” he said.

RHP Ryan Webb has had a strong year for the Orioles. He had an ERA of 3.35 in his first 37 games out of the bullpen. He was not needed Monday in an 11-inning win, one day after the Orioles won in 12 innings on Sunday. Webb should be one of the first relievers used Tuesday if need be.