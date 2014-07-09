RHP Ramon Ramirez, designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Ramirez appeared in one game for Baltimore this season, throwing a scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers on June 30.

RHP Julio DePaula was designated for assignment Tuesday, one day after being called up from Double-A Bowie of the Eastern League. DePaula, who was sent down to make room for RHP Bud Norris, was not needed in the Orioles’ 8-2 win in 11 innings Monday at Washington.

RHP Bud Norris will start on Wednesday in Baltimore against Washington. Norris went on the disabled list June 27, retroactive to June 22, and was activated Tuesday. He is 7-5 with an ERA of 3.62 for the Orioles. He was slated to start Tuesday in Washington but the game was rained out. He was on the DL with a right groin strain.