3B Manny Machado continued his recent hot streak with a 3-for-4 performance Wednesday. He’s now 8-for-10 in the series after going 5-for-6 in Monday’s extra-inning victory in Washington. Machado’s now 12-for-21 since returning from his five-game suspension last week. “I‘m not trying to hit any homers,” Machado said. “Just trying to simplify the things, and just make contact with it.”

RHP Ramon Ramirez was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk after clearing waivers. The Orioles designated him for assignment on Sunday to make room for RHP Kevin Gausman.

1B Chris Davis got an RBI single and went 2-for-4 Wednesday. He got a tie-breaking home run in Monday’s victory and now has three hits in the last two games, slowly trying to come out of his recent slump.

RHP Bud Norris made his first start since June 21 Wednesday as he’d been on the disabled list due to a groin strain. Norris (7-6) was activated before Tuesday night’s rain-out in Washington and struggled in this game, lasting four innings plus two batters and giving up five runs on six hits -- including a pair of solo homers on 1-2 pitches as his four-game winning streak ended. “I felt pretty good,” Norris said. “Got a little achy there at the end, but I‘m happy with the results and it’s kind of out of my head now and I can keep going from there.”