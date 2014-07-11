RHP Steve Johnson continues to progress in his recovery from right shoulder tendinitis. He threw two scoreless innings for short-season Class A Aberdeen on Wednesday, and he remains a viable option for the Orioles this season. Johnson likely will join the rotation at Triple-A Norfolk, but he would throw out of the bullpen if he is eventually called up to the Orioles. “I would love to get him back,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s a contributor if we can get him healthy. I don’t mind him starting down there at all.”

3B Manny Machado went 8-for-12 with a double, two homers and three RBIs in the three games against Washington. Machado is batting .415 (22-for-53) over his past 12 games. “I was talking to him about the baseball gods,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter joked. “I said, ‘If you stay true to this thing, if you keep grinding and don’t get that woe is me, sooner or later they’ll let you up off the mat.'”

RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ top prospect who is on his way back from Tommy John surgery, started for Class A Frederick against at Salem on Thursday. Bundy allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over three innings. Through five minor league starts, Bundy is 0-1 with a 2.78 ERA.

RHP Kevin Gausman, who has been shuffled back and forth between the Orioles and the minors this year, will pitch Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk to get in some regular work. There will be no limit to his pitches, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “He’s pitching for Norfolk ... and may again,” Showalter said. “We’ll see.” Gausman is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA in six starts for Baltimore this season.

RHP Preston Guilmet was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to provide some depth for the bullpen. To make room, Baltimore optioned RHP Bud Norris to Double-A Bowie. Guilmet was 4-1 with a 4.45 ERA in 28 appearances with Norfolk. He pitched in nine game for Baltimore previously this season, going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

RHP Julio DePaula, designated for assignment Tuesday, was outrighted to Double-A Bowie on Thursday. DePaula did not get into a game during his one-day stint with the Orioles.

RHP Bud Norris was optioned to Double-A Bowie prior to Thursday’s game against Washington. Norris, who came off the disabled list Tuesday after recovering a right groin strain, will get some work in during the All-Star break. Norris struggled Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on six hits over just four innings in his first start since June 21. He missed 17 days because of the injury, and the upcoming break precluded him from making another start. “He needs to get on schedule,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He needs to pitch.”