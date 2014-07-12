RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be placed on the disabled list this weekend, possibly Saturday, after rolling his ankle when stepping in a hole in the parking lot. It apparently happened on Wednesday, and the Orioles are going to call up RHP Kevin Gausman to replace him. RHP Chris Tillman will start on Saturday instead of Sunday with Gausman taking the latter start, and Jimenez resting the ankle. “He’s got a pretty significant ankle there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said before the game.

RHP Julio DePaula, briefly with the team earlier this week, was officially outrighted to Double-A Bowie on Friday. DePaula didn’t get into a game with the Orioles.

DH Steve Pearce helped the Orioles without swinging his bat in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Yankees. He got hit twice but still scored a run -- now having scored once in each of his last five starts and nine of the last 10.

C Nick Hundley, whose bat has been slowly heating up, extended his hitting streak to eight games Friday. He got a third-inning single after RHP Hiroki Kuroda retired the game’s first eight batters and then got the game-winning single in the 10th off RHP Adam Warren, finishing the night 2-for-4. “I talked to (batting coach Jim Presley) a bunch about what makes me successful and what doesn‘t,” Hundley said. “We kind of just hashed it out a little bit. I feel real comfortable in the box and fortunately the results are coming.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez gave the Orioles eight innings for a second straight start. Gonzalez gave up a pair of early home runs but settled down to retire 14 of the final 15 batters he faced, allowing just two runs on six hits. But also for the second straight game, he got a no-decision.