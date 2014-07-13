RHP Dylan Bundy, who is the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, will start for High-A Frederick on Wednesday, Orioles Buck Showalter confirmed. Bundy is on his way back from Tommy John surgery.

C Steve Clevenger was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Saturday’s game. With Nick Hundely and Caleb Joseph, the Orioles have three catchers on their active roster. Clevenger, 28, has batted .328/.378/.458 in 36 games with Norfolk after batting .243/.300/.378 in 24 games for the Orioles earlier this season.

RHP Kevin Gausman will get the start in the series finale against the Yankees after RHP Ubaldo Jimenez went to the disabled list because of a sore right ankle. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said there will not be a limit to Gausman’s pitch count. Gausman is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA in six starts for the Orioles. “He’s ready to pitch until our season ends,” Showalter said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will officially go on the disabled list on Sunday after twisting his right ankle. He could return to the team about a week after the All-Star break. Jimenez, who was the Orioles’ biggest free agent acquisition in the offseason, is 3-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 18 starts.

RHP Bud Norris, who was optioned on Thursday, will start Monday for Double-A Bowie. The goal is for him to throw about 100 pitches, club officials said. Norris was sent to the minors to get in some work through the All-Star break. He has been on the 15-day disabled list because of a right groin strain. He could rejoin the Orioles rotation July 21 against the Angels.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The move was mainly done so Gonzalez could get some work in during the All-Star break. He was stellar in his last start Friday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts over eight innings. Gonzalez, 30, has gone 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games for the Orioles.