LHP Zach Britton posted his 16th save of the season Saturday night in an 8-4 victory over Oakland, one night after giving up a three-run, walk-off homer to A’s 3B Josh Donaldson in a 5-4 loss. With two runners on base and two outs, Britton struck out A’s 2B Nick Punto to end the game.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (10-3) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings of an 8-4 victory Saturday night over Oakland. He improved to 4-0 in five career starts against the A‘s. Chen struck out five and walked one. He allowed a home run for the sixth straight start, a solo shot to A’s RF Brandon Moss in the third inning, Oakland’s first hit of the game. “I wouldn’t say I threw great out there, but I think it still was pretty good,” Chen said.

RF Nick Markakis went 4-for-5, tying his season high for hits, and scored twice Saturday night in an 8-4 victory over Oakland. Markakis raised his batting average to .294. In his final at-bat in the eighth inning, Markakis hit a sizzling ground ball that got past A’s second baseman Nick Punto, who was charged with an error. But Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Markakis deserved a hit, which would have tied his career high.

CF Adam Jones hit a three-run homer and tied his career high with five RBIs Saturday night, leading the Baltimore Orioles to an 8-4 victory over the Oakland A‘s. Jones went 2-for-4, scored twice, walked once and stole his sixth and seventh bases of the season. He had more RBIs in a game since driving in five on July 28, 2008, against the New York Yankees. Jones hit his 17th home run of the season, a three-run blast in the first inning off A’s RHP Jason Hammel, his teammate the previous two seasons in Baltimore. Jones sent Hammel’s 2-0 pitch high and deep over the left-field fence. “I faced him a couple years back, a few of us, when he was with the Rays,” Jones said of Hammel. “But playing behind him for two years, I think we had a solid scouting report on him and what he’s done. That was only last year we had him. It’s not like he’s a couple years removed. We had a plan just to get some strikes. He fell behind and threw us some good pitches, and we didn’t miss ‘em.”

SS J.J. Hardy hit his fourth home run of the season Saturday night, a solo shot in the first inning of an 8-4 victory over Oakland. The home run was Hardy’s third in his past 15 games. He snapped a career-long 339 at-bat homerless stretch on June 21 against the Yankees when he hit his first homer of the season.

LF Steve Pearce went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice Saturday night against the Athletics. He raised his batting average to .320, which leads the Orioles.

1B Chris Davis hit his 16th home run of the season Saturday night, a solo blast off former Oriole RHP Jim Johnson in an 8-4 victory over Oakland. Davis also doubled and drove in two runs. Davis, who had 52 home runs last year, is batting just .204. “I‘m hoping this is a start, because you know what that would mean to us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We all know what he’s capable of.”