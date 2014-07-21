3B Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Sunday in Baltimore’s 10-2 loss to Oakland. He reached base safely for the 19th consecutive game, an ongoing career high.

RHP Kevin Gausman (4-3) gave up five runs on nine hits over four-plus innings and took the loss Sunday as the Orioles fell 10-2 to Oakland. Gausman was 4-1 in his previous six starts, including a victory over the A’s -- his first major league win as a starter. He gave up just one run on four hits over seven innings in that June 6 victory at Camden Yards. “Stuff-wise he was OK,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Some of our pitchers are going six, seven, eight days between appearances. It’s tough to get it back. We give them a little pass, knowing they’ll only get better.”

CF Adam Jones had an embarrassing moment in the bottom of the third inning Sunday against Oakland when he apparently forgot how many outs there were. With runners on first and third and one out, Jones charged in to catch 3B Josh Donaldson’s line drive. Jones started jogging toward the dugout as LF Yoenis Cespedes tagged up and ran home to score without a throw, increasing Oakland’s lead to 3-1. “He’s one of the most engaged, locked in, intense guys you’ll see,” manager Buck Showalter said of Jones. “It goes to show how just how tough it is to stay focused for eight months. He’s a guy you don’t think twice (about). I can guarantee he’ll never do that again.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) threw a bullpen session before Sunday’s game against Oakland, but his ankle did not feel good enough for him to make a hoped-for rehab start Wednesday. “It’s a little frustrating that he’s not able to go out on rehab just yet,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s getting better every time out, just not at the rate we’d like.”

RHP Bud Norris rejoined the Orioles on Sunday in Oakland, and he will be recalled from Double-A Bowie on Monday to start that night against the Los Angeles Angels. Norris is 3-0 with a 0.32 ERA in four career starts against the Angels. In two starts at Anaheim, he is 2-0 with 13 scoreless innings. Norris was reinstated from the disabled list July 8 after recovering from a groin injury. He made one start July 9 against Washington before being sent down July 11 in a move that allowed him to make a minor league appearance during the All-Star break.