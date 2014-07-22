3B Manny Machado had his streak of reaching base in 19 consecutive games end Monday night. Machado went 0-for-3 and struck out once.

C Steve Clevenger was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for RHP Bud Norris on Monday. Clevenger was hitting .240 in 26 games for the Orioles.

RF Nick Markakis extended his team-record streak of consecutive games without an outfield error to 272. Markakis, who went 2-for-4 and scored on both of CF Adam Jones’ homers, also hit his 20th double of the season to become the sixth player in Orioles’ history to amass at least 20 doubles in at least nine seasons.

CF Adam Jones hit a pair of two-run home runs to drive in four runs in Monday night’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Both drives gave Jones his second multi-homer game this year and the fifth of his career. Jones now has 19 home runs and 63 RBIs this season. Nine of those RBIs have come in his past three games.

RHP Darren O‘Day extended his scoreless inning streak to 12 games covering 13 2/3 innings. O‘Day retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout in the eighth inning of Monday night’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Bud Norris was sharp Monday in his first start in the majors since July 9 after being recalled from Double-A Bowie. He induced nine groundouts and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings while holding the Los Angeles Angels to two runs in the Orioles’ 4-2 win.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez hopes to improve his performance on the road Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Gonzalez is 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA in eight games. But in his past two starts covering 16 innings, Gonzalez conceded just three earned runs. Gonzalez signed his first professional contract with the Angels in 2004.