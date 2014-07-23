3B Manny Machado was a late scratch Tuesday night because of tightness in his lower back. Ryan Flaherty replaced Machado in the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Angels and went 0-for-4. After the game, manager Buck Showalter said Machado was day-to-day.

RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk before Tuesday night’s game. In 10 relief appearances covering 10 1/3 innings for the Orioles, Guilmet was 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA.

RF Nick Markakis extended his streak of errorless games to 273, the longest active streak among major league outfielders. At the plate, Markakis went 0-for-4.

SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs with two doubles Tuesday night. Hardy collected hits in five of his past six games, posting a .368 average (7-for-19) with four doubles and four RBIs in those games.

1B Chris Davis collected his 400th hit as on Oriole on Tuesday night. Davis his a slow roller to Los Angeles Angels 3B David Freese, who was playing in the shortstop’s area because of a shift. Freese fielded the ball but could not make a throw in time. Davis is in his fourth season as an Oriole after four seasons in Texas, where he had 219 hits.

RHP Chris Tillman, a member of the American League All-Star team last year, will seek his first victory since June 27 when he faces the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. In his four starts since that 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tillman has allowed 10 earned runs and 23 hits in a span of 26 innings, losing his only decision. However, Tillman is 6-0 on the road this season.