3B Manny Machado (back spasms) was back in the lineup Saturday after missing four consecutive games. He went 0-for-4 in his return and the Orioles managed just three hits in a 4-3 loss at Seattle.

DH Delmon Young rewarded the Orioles for giving him another start Saturday, when he went 2-for-4 with a double. He had two of Baltimore’s three hits in the 4-3 loss to Seattle. Young has started two of the first three games of the Seattle series, during which he has gone 4-for-8 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained ankle) will likely make two rehab starts before being re-evaluated for a possible removal from the 15-day disabled list. He pitched a successful simulated game this week and should be ready to make a start, probably at Triple-A, in the next few days.

RHP Bud Norris hasn’t had much success against the Mariners, and Saturday marked another rough day at Safeco Field. He gave up four earned runs and six hits in five innings of a 4-0 loss. The nine players in Seattle’s starting lineup are now hitting .359 during their career against Norris.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez has had quite a month of July. In three starts, he has gone 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA. Gonzalez has made it into the eighth inning of all three July starts while lowering his season ERA from 4.56 to 3.91. He is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale in Seattle.