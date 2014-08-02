3B Manny Machado ended an 0-for-10 streak with his RBI single in the third inning of Friday’s game. He also scored the tiebreaking run in the sixth after starting the inning with a double. Machado finished 3-for-4 and moved his average up to .269 and seems to be settling back into the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen turned in another strong effort on Friday. He went 7 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on five hits with a season-high eight strikeouts. Chen has now held the Mariners to one run on 10 hits in 15 1/3 innings in his last two starts against them -- the previous one coming eight days before this. He is on a career-high five-game winning streak. “As long as a starter gives a good start out there and gives innings to the team, we have a pretty good chance to win,” Chen said through his interpreter.

DH Nelson Cruz’s fourth-inning double snapped an 0-for-21 skid. That was the longest hitless streak of his career. Cruz finished the night 1-for-4 overall.

LHP Joe Saunders, who pitched briefly for the Orioles in 2012 and won a playoff game, was re-signed by the team and will go to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Saunders went 0-5 with a 6.13 ERA with the Rangers this season before they released him. The Royals signed him earlier this month, but then released the pitcher earlier this week after a stint at Triple-A.

SS J.J. Hardy has struggled a bit recently. He went only 2-for-13 in the three-game series against the Angels, but the shortstop came through with the game-winning hit in this contest. “I think the way it’s been going for us ... it seems like there’s a new guy every night. Obviously, I haven’t gotten a lot of hits lately so that felt good.”

LHP Andrew Miller joined the team before Friday’s game -- with a clean-shaven face and wearing No. 48. He came on in the eighth inning and got the final two outs to keep the Orioles in front 2-1 and drew a huge ovation from the fans at Camden Yards. “Good for him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Ryan Webb was designated for assignment off the 25-man roster, which manager Buck Showalter said is basically being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles made that move to create space for newly acquired LHP Andrew Miller, who came to the team in a deal with the Red Sox Thursday.