3B Manny Machado went 3-for-5 with a double Saturday against the Mariners. Machado has batted .372 in 19 games since July 5, collecting nine multi-hit games and raising his average from .239 to .275. He has also seen his defensive play improve during that stretch, as he is fresh off a series against the Angels with several standout plays at third.

DH Nelson Cruz went 0-for-4 and struck out three times Saturday against the Mariners. Cruz ended a career-long 0-for-21 skid Friday but continued to struggle. Cruz has gone 5-for-48 since July 19, seeing his average dip from .282 to .262.

1B Chris Davis (illness) was out of the lineup Saturday against Mariners LHP James Paxton. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Davis still had some symptoms, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Davis missed Tuesday and Wednesday gamed against the Angels and entered Thursday as a pinch-hitter. Davis is batting .196. “He’s still coughing some stuff up. ... He’ll be back in there tomorrow,” Showalter said. Davis was a pinch hitter again Saturday, flying out to right in the eighth inning.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings Saturday against the Mariners. The rough outing came after a stretch of four straight quality starts and it was just the third time this season he gave up four earned runs or more. Gonzalez threw 30 pitches in the second inning and then gave up a three-run homer to Robinson Cano in the fifth. “Really made one mistake,” Showalter said. “He had made a lot of really good pitches to him, and he made him pay.”