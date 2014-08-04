LF/DH Nelson Cruz, who got the day off Sunday against Seattle, is mired in a 1-for-28 slump after leading the league in homers earlier in the season. “Nobody stays hot from game 1 to game 162,” manager Buck Showalter said.

DH Delmon Young started Sunday and went 0-for-3. “It’s really helped during this homestand to give Delmon three or four starts and make sure he keeps in the flow,” manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) made a rehab start Sunday night for Triple-A Norfolk, and he allowed one run in six innings. He will travel with the Orioles to Toronto on Tuesday, but the team has not announced when he will be officially activated from the disabled list. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Jimenez was eager to get back in the rotation as opposed to making another start in the minors.

RHP Ryan Webb was optioned by the Orioles to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. He was originally designated for assignment Friday to make room for LHP Andrew Miller, who was acquired from Boston. Webb went 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA in 42 appearances for Baltimore this season. Orioles manager Buck Showalter expects Webb to rejoin the major league club again this season. “He’ll use the time to get back to doing the things he was doing for a pretty good stretch of time,” Showalter said.