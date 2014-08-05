C Caleb Joseph had a solo homer and two-run single Monday in the Orioles’ 7-3 win over the Nationals. “He has put so much emphasis on the catching part of it,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He knows where his priorities are, but it’s not like he is an (automatic) out.”

RHP Brad Brach pitched two scoreless innings Monday, lowering his ERA to 2.98. He also got a rare at-bat in the top of the ninth even though he did not go back to pitch in the last of the ninth. Manager Buck Showalter said he didn’t want to “burn a guy there” with a 7-3 lead. Brach was supposed to take a pitch, according to Showalter, but Brach lined out to center on the first pitch from LHP Jerry Blevins. “It was awesome. I felt like a kid again. It was a lot of fun,” he said of his first at bat with the Orioles.

RHP Kevin Gausman got the win as the Orioles came up with three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead. He allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings. He is 6-3 with an ERA of 3.77.

OF Nelson Cruz, after a day off Sunday, was back in the starting lineup Monday. “Sometimes you need a day off,” he said before the game.He went 0-for-4, leaving him with one hit in his past 32 at-bats.

OF Delmon Young had a key pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. He is now 9-for-17 as a pinch hitter this year and is batting .319 overall. “I just go out there and get a pitch to handle,” he said. “I just go up there and try to swing at a good pitch and hope for the best. If I was 0-for-17, I might not be here.” Added manager Buck Showalter: “He works so hard at it. I see the work he does. He has been professional. He has been there when we need him.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez threw six innings and allowed one run on five hits in a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, and Orioles manager Buck Showalter received favorable reports. “He got his work in. He got his pitch count up. We will see how he feels tomorrow,” Showalter said Monday. Jimenez went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8 due to a sprained right ankle. Jimenez was in the Orioles’ clubhouse before and after the game in Washington on Monday, and Baltimore hopes he is back in the major league rotation soon.

1B Chris Davis went 1-for-4 with a run Monday, raising his average to .195. After hitting 53 homers last year, he has 17 this season.

RHP Bud Norris will start Tuesday in Toronto against the Blue Jays. It will be the 19th start of the season for Norris and his 11th on the road. He is 2-0 with an ERA of 1.83 this year against the Blue Jays.