C Caleb Joseph was one of three Orioles to homer in the club’s 9-3 series-opening win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The homer was Joseph’s third in as many games, which matches his first-half production -- he hit three in 48 games prior to the All-Star break. First baseman Chris Davis and second baseman Jonathan Schoop also homered to give the Orioles a major league-leading 136 on the season. Joseph said he has been working on mechanical changes, and it appears to be paying off. The 28-year-old is hitting .314/.351/.571 in the second half.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will face Toronto right-hander Drew Hutchison in Wednesday’s contest at Rogers Centre, looking to help the Orioles win their fourth consecutive game. Chen, a winner in five straight starts, will get the Blue Jays for the first time this season in what looks like a favorable matchup for the 29-year-old southpaw. The Blue Jays entered play Tuesday with an American League-worst .242 batting average vs. left-handers. Chen is 0-1 in one career start against Toronto, which came back in his rookie 2012 year.

RF Nick Markakis recorded his 43rd multi-hit game of the season in Tuesday’s victory over Toronto. It was his 426th career multi-hit game, which tied him with Brady Anderson for fourth place on the club’s all-time list. Markakis also went 2-for-3 against Blue Jays starter Mark Buehrle to raise his career average against the veteran left-hander to .449 (22-for-49).

1B Chris Davis hit his 18th homer of the season in Tuesday’s 9-3 win over the Blue Jays. The struggling Davis also walked and added a sacrifice fly in the victory. It was Davis’ 20th homer against the Blue Jays since the start of the 2012 season, which is more than any player vs. Toronto over that span. The homer marked his 31st extra-base hit against Toronto since 2012, also placing him first among all big-league players. After posting a 1.004 OPS and blasting a major league-leading 53 homers in 2013, Davis has struggled to deliver following his career year. The 28-year-old is hitting just .195/.306/.380 on the season.