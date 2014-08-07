LHP Wei-Yin Chen (12-4) had a career-high five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to Toronto. Chen needed 99 pitches to get through five innings, allowed four runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out six. Chen was coming off a pair of dominant performances in which he allowed one run over 15 1/3 innings in back-to-back contests against the Mariners. The southpaw allowed a two-run homer to right fielder Jose Bautista, which snapped a string of 18 1/3 innings without allowing a long ball.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (right ankle sprain) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session at Rogers Centre on Wednesday and came out of it feeling strong. “I think, first thing, I didn’t feel anything in my ankle,” said Jimenez, who threw six innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. “I was able to get on the mound and throw everything I had without trying too hard. Everything was working.” Manager Buck Showalter refused to say whether Jimenez, who has been on the disabled list since July 13, will rejoin the rotation when he returns, likely this weekend. But after Baltimore inked Jimenez to a four-year, $50 million deal in the offseason, the safe assumption is that he’ll be starting.

1B Chris Davis homered for the second consecutive game -- the first time he has done so this season -- in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Davis hit a mammoth opposite-field homer into the second deck off Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison for his 19th blast of the season. The homer was the only hit the Orioles got in the loss, as Hutchison and Toronto closer Casey Janssen combined for the 25th one-hitter in team history. Although Davis has gone deep in consecutive games, he’s hitting just .197, a year after posting a 1.004 OPS with a major league-leading 53 homers.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will get the ball for Thursday’s rubber match against the Blue Jays, looking to help the Orioles win a season-high sixth consecutive series. Gonzalez has just one win over his last seven starts, but it’s tough to place the blame on him for that, evidenced by his 3.25 ERA over the stretch. The right-hander will face the Blue Jays for the second time season. On April 22 in Toronto, he allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision.