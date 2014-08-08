C Caleb Joseph homered in his fourth consecutive game in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. He tied a club record for catchers set by C Gus Triandos in 1959 and equaled by C Ramon Hernandez in 2006. “I’ve gone into a couple weeks here where I feel like improvement has been made,” Joseph said. “Just trying to continue you that. Kind of getting back to what I did last year. Had a good year hitting last year. You get up here and struggle early on and you search to put the ball in play with hard contact. So you may tinker with a few things. And so we kind of talked about it and went back to what I did last year, and that includes standing up a little taller and trying to hit down on the ball and create some backspin.” Joseph is batting .220 with seven homers and 19 RBIs since he was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on May 7. However, since July 1, he is batting .292 (19-for-65) with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (right ankle sprain) will be reinstated from the disabled list for a start against the Cardinals at Camden Yards on Saturday. Manager Buck Showalter made the announcement Thursday but did not reveal the starter for Sunday’s game. That start could go to either RHP Bud Norris or RHP Kevin Gausman. “We don’t have to make a move for Ubaldo until Saturday,” Showalter said. “But if we have issues in our bullpen that we want to cover (Friday), we’ll make it before Saturday.” Jimenez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and said that it was his best work of the year. Out since July 8, he is 3-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 18 starts. “He’s healthy, he’s ready to go, he’s physically in good shape,” Showalter said

RHP Chris Tillman will take the mound Friday for his 25th start of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Camden Yards. It will be Tillman’s 12th start at home, where he is 2-5 with a 2.78 ERA. It will be his first career start against the Cardinals, and it will be his 11th career interleague start. He is 0-1 with a 6.35 ERA against National League teams.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez has pitched at least six innings in five of his past six starts after allowing four hits and one run in six innings in a 2-1 win at Toronto. He did give up his 20th homer of the season to Blue Jays OF Anthony Gose in the fifth inning to tie for third among American League pitchers. For the most part, though, he was able to wiggle out of a couple of tight situations, including the fourth inning, when he left runners stranded at second and third, getting 2B Ryan Goins to make the third out on a fly ball. “I thought it was important (limiting the damage),” Gonzalez said. “They were fouling off a lot of my pitches, getting my pitch count up, but I was able to make good pitches when I needed to. I thought we played some good baseball.”