C Caleb Joseph set a club record when he hit a home run in his fifth straight game on Saturday. His two-run shot in the second gave the Orioles the lead for good, 3-2.

DH Nelson Cruz became the 19th Oriole to hit at least 30 home runs in a season when he hit a two-run shot in the third.

LF Delmon Young keeps giving the Orioles punch when he’s in the lineup. He hit a two-run home run off St. Louis starter John Lackey in the fifth, his first homer since July 24.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez came off the disabled list Saturday and struggled at times against the Cardinals, but earned the victory in Baltimore’s 10-3 win.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday to make room for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez.