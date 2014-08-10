FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 10, 2014 / 9:43 PM / 3 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Caleb Joseph set a club record when he hit a home run in his fifth straight game on Saturday. His two-run shot in the second gave the Orioles the lead for good, 3-2.

DH Nelson Cruz became the 19th Oriole to hit at least 30 home runs in a season when he hit a two-run shot in the third.

LF Delmon Young keeps giving the Orioles punch when he’s in the lineup. He hit a two-run home run off St. Louis starter John Lackey in the fifth, his first homer since July 24.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez came off the disabled list Saturday and struggled at times against the Cardinals, but earned the victory in Baltimore’s 10-3 win.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday to make room for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.