C Caleb Joseph didn’t homer Sunday for the first time in six games. Joseph fell one game short of the franchise record for consecutive games with a homer, a mark held by Reggie Jackson (1976) and Chris Davis (2012). Still, Joseph been one of the biggest surprises for the Orioles this season. “Every day in the big leagues is such a blessing, and especially to be on this team with this group of guys and to be in first place,” he said.

3B Ryan Flaherty moved to shortstop Sunday after J.J. Hardy was held out of the game with a strained left thumb. Flaherty went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .205.

2B Jonathan Schoop was expected to get Sunday off, but he was inserted into the lineup after SS J.J. Hardy was a late scratch because of a strained left thumb. Schoop went 0-for-4.

LHP Joe Saunders, picked up by the Orioles on Aug. 1 after being released by the Royals, has made two appearances Triple-A Norfolk. He allowed one run in three innings. Saunders is a prime candidate to join Baltimore when the rosters expand in September to provide another left-handed option out of the bullpen.

SS J.J. Hardy was a late scratch for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals because of a strained left thumb, an injury that occurred the previous day. He likely will be back in the lineup Monday against the Yankees. “It was a little bit more sore today,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “If we had been playing a night game and he had a little bit more recovery time, (he might have played).”

RHP Bud Norris will start the series opener Monday against the Yankees. Norris earned a victory in his only other career start against New York on June 21 when he allowed one run over five innings.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was optioned to the minors Saturday, will start Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk. Gonzalez will be limited to three to five innings in case he needs to be called back up after the start, manager Buck Showalter said. Gonzalez did not express too much disappointment with the decision. “I‘m one of the few guys that has options, so that’s why I’ve got to go down there and make a start and see what happens after that,” Gonzalez said. “I’ll be pitching (for Norfolk) in Buffalo, and after that, we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen.”