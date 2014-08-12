3B Manny Machado left in the third inning with what the team called a right knee sprain. He had to be helped off the field by head athletic trainer Richie Bancells and manager Buck Showalter. Afterward, the team appeared a bit more hopeful but said Machado will have an MRI Tuesday morning, and he was walking without crutches but still in some pain. “We’re hoping for good news tomorrow,” Showalter said. “There’s a chance we may have dodged a bullet. We’ll see.”

2B Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 and put the game away with his three-run homer off RHP Chase Whitley in the eighth. That gave the Orioles a 10-3 lead as they scored nine consecutive runs following an early 3-1 deficit. It was his first homer in Baltimore this season as his other nine have come on the road. “I started laughing because that was my first one. (For) three weeks, I was saying like ‘when, when am I going to get one here?’ The fans want to see me get one,” Schoop said.

LF Nelson Cruz is showing signs of emerging from his slump. Cruz went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer in Monday’s win. His two-run shot off RHP Adam Warren in the seventh gave the Orioles a 7-3 lead. Cruz now has a five-game hitting streak with two homers and six RBIs.

CF Adam Jones came through with two clutch hits in Monday’s win. He got an RBI single in the second that cut New York’s lead to 3-2. Later, Jones added an RBI double in a three-run seventh and then scored on LF Nelson Cruz’s two-run homer.

SS J.J. Hardy sat out for a second straight game due to a sprained left thumb. He hurt it over the weekend in the St. Louis series, and manager Buck Showalter said it’s a day-to-day thing at this point, but they’re hoping Hardy won’t be out too long.

1B Chris Davis was held out of the starting lineup for Monday’s game with the Yankees. His average has slipped to .193, and manager Buck Showalter planned to bring him back Tuesday. Davis then had to go in when 3B Manny Machado suffered his knee injury in the third and hit a crucial two-run homer off LHP Chris Capuano in the fifth that gave Baltimore the lead for good at 4-3. Davis went 2-for-3 and raised his average four points.

RHP Bud Norris (10-7) had to work hard for the win in Monday’s game. He needed 62 pitches to get through the first two innings and gave up three runs. But Norris retired 11 of the last 13 he faced and made it through five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and throwing 108 pitches. “The team picked me up, bullpen picked me up and these guys swinging the bats was fun to watch,” Norris said.